Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

