Stelco (TSE:STLC) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$47.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.44.

Get Stelco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLC

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Company Profile

Shares of TSE STLC traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.82. The company had a trading volume of 913,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.57. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$32.93 and a 12 month high of C$66.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40.

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.