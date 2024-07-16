Stelco (TSE:STLC) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$47.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.44.
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
