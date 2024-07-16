Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $160.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.