Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 16th (CJR.B, CLDX, DK, ERE.UN, GS, LXRX, PLRX, SPB, SPWR, STLC)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 16th:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating. TD Securities currently has C$0.05 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.35.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $504.00 to $550.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Glj Research. The firm currently has a $1.61 price target on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$47.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a tender rating. Cormark currently has C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$58.50.

