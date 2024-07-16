Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 16th (CJR.B, CLDX, DK, ERE.UN, GS, LXRX, PLRX, SPB, SPWR, STLC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 16th:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating. TD Securities currently has C$0.05 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.35.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK)

had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $504.00 to $550.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Glj Research. The firm currently has a $1.61 price target on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$47.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a tender rating. Cormark currently has C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$58.50.

