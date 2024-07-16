StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.7 %

HCP stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,170 shares of company stock worth $12,824,841 in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. CWM LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.