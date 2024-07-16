StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.81 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.