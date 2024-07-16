StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSE:PED opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 million, a PE ratio of 98.66 and a beta of 0.55. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

