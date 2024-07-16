StockNews.com Upgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to “Strong-Buy”

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.4 %

Logitech International stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $62.73 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,523,000 after buying an additional 1,527,984 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,932.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after buying an additional 457,006 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,948 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

