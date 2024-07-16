Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) versus Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Critical Contrast

Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ – Get Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stonepath Group and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freightos has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.79%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A Freightos -99.95% -19.04% -15.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stonepath Group and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Stonepath Group and Freightos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freightos $20.28 million 4.52 -$65.47 million ($0.44) -4.32

Stonepath Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freightos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freightos beats Stonepath Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stonepath Group

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

