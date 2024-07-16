Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in June

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 9.65% of Stryve Foods worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 432.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

