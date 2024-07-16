Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.86.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

