Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 8% After Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) traded up 8% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.92. 7,111,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,402,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

