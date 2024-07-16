Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Trading Down 2.9%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62. 5,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 45,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Super Hi International Stock Down 2.6 %

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

