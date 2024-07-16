SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.89 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $194.10 million and $29.89 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 277,733,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,172,424 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

