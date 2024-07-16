Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Up to $26.05

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $26.89. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 179,497 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SG

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.