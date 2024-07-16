Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

SYF opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after buying an additional 5,088,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $182,739,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after buying an additional 2,548,180 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,688,000 after buying an additional 1,552,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.