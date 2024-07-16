T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.79

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.79 and last traded at $182.68, with a volume of 449215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,508,181 shares of company stock worth $928,515,288. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

