Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,014,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,186,000 after buying an additional 179,904 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 324.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.29. 15,638,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,200,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

