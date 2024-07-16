Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $210.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $189.59 and last traded at $186.83. Approximately 5,355,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,128,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.