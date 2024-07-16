TD Securities Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.18.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.13. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94. The company has a market cap of C$40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In other news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

