TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $157.72

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.72 and last traded at $157.66, with a volume of 36966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

