Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.33 ($4.45).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.35) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($4.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.67) price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Team17 Group
Team17 Group Price Performance
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Team17 Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.