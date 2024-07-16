Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.33 ($4.45).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.35) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($4.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.67) price target on the stock.

LON:TM17 traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 310 ($4.02). The company had a trading volume of 154,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,661. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,333.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.71. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 355 ($4.60).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

