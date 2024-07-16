Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after buying an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,762,000 after buying an additional 565,371 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $9,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 142,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

