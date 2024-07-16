Terra (LUNA) Price Up 18.6% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $359.03 million and approximately $72.05 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 795,999,637 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

