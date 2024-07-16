The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.07. 9,994,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,646 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

