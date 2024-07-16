The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Update

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 17,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,709 shares of company stock valued at $42,577,554 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $2,562,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $7.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. 34,201,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,626. The company has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

