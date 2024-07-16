The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Spencer Burton Sells 7,519 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Spencer Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.18. 432,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.19. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.44 and a 12 month high of $137.75.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $1,577,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 294.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

