The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Utility Trust
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.