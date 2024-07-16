The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Raised by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.25. 262,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,137. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $248.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

