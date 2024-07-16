The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

DIS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.87. 6,825,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,744. The company has a market capitalization of $176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.