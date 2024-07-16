Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 776,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 303,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Thermal Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

