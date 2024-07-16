Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,373 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $258,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

