Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,890 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 194.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after acquiring an additional 191,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,107.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,743,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock remained flat at $260.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 838,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.