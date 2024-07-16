Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.7 %

BX stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,703. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

