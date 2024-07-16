Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.55. 4,856,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $227.70.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

