Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.19.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

