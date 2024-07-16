Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,108,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. 212,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,831. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

