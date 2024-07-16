Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.57. 73,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

