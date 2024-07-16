Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,130. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.98.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

