Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.00. 262,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $212.58 and a 12 month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.