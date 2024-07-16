Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 124,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,273,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MTUM traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.32. The company had a trading volume of 648,430 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.80. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.