Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,467 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AXP traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,143. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $248.19. The stock has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.