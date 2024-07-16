Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 70,001 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,001 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 297.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at CEL-SCI

In related news, Director Robert Eugene Watson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,959.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eugene Watson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at $33,959.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,620. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

CEL-SCI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 306,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,540. The company has a market cap of $77.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEL-SCI

(Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.