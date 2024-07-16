Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. 89,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,403. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.