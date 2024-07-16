Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.44. 1,249,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,959. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.66.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

