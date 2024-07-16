Topaz Energy (TPZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ):

7/15/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

7/12/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

7/3/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$28.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.50 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Shares of TPZ stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,412. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.65.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

