TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Scotiabank

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TTE opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

