Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trimble by 2,399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,695,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $57.29. 665,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,957. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

