Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Raised to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 33.5% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 181,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.