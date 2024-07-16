Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TROX. Mizuho started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Tronox Price Performance

Tronox stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

